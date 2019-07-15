Cardinals Take 4-Game Series from 1st-Place Travs, Win 3-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (12-12, 42-52) came from behind once again in a 3-2 win over the first-place Arkansas Travelers (15-9, 58-34) on Sunday night at Hammons Field.

A second consecutive sellout crowd of 6,856 watched the Cardinals clinch their fifth straight home series win. It was also Springfield's fourth win in the past five games against the Travelers and sixth win in the last eight games overall.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Jacob Patterson (5-4)

L: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-2)

S: RHP Kodi Whitley (5)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- C Brian O'Keefe put Springfield ahead for the first time and cemented the 3-2 final score when a hard rip to right couldn't be handled by Travelers right fielder Aaron Knapp, allowing 2B Ramon Urias to score. Earlier in the inning, Springfield tied the game 2-2 when Urias singled into left field, scoring SS Rayder Ascanio.

- Cardinals DH Chris Chinea cut the Travelers 2-0 lead in half with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

- Arkansas built its early 2-0 lead off solo shots from Mike Ahmed in the third inning off Cardinals opener RHP Bryan Dobzanski and Joseph Odom in the fourth off Patterson.

- The Travelers opened the eighth inning with back-to-back doubles from 1B Evan White and Kyle Lewis off Cardinals RHP Connor Jones, but White failed to score on the Lewis double. Jones proceeded to get cleanup man Nick Zammarelli to ground out to SS Rayder Ascanio, who held White on third before gunning out Zammarelli at first. Whitley relieved Jones and quickly got Odom to ground to Ascanio, who threw out White at the plate. The Cardinals escaped the jam unscathed one batter later when Jordan Cowan lined out to center field.

NOTABLES:

- Patterson allowed just one run on one hit over 3.0 impressive relief innings, striking out seven Travelers without issuing a walk.

- Whitley threw 1.2 innings to earn his fifth save of the season, striking out two and getting Travs leadoff hitter Donnie Walton swinging with a runner on second to end the game.

- 3B Yariel Gonzalez stayed hot with a 3-for-4 game. He is 16-for-39 over his current nine-game hitting streak.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals kick off an important seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Tune into JOCK 98.7 for the call.

