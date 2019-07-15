Crismatt Named TL Pitcher of the Week

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Arkansas Travelers pitcher Nabil Crismatt was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14 as announced by League President Tim Purpura. On July 10, Crismatt threw a complete game two-hit shutout against Northwest Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park. Needing only 95 pitches to get through the game, he struck out a career-high 14 hitters. Included in that was an immaculate inning in the second inning where Crismatt struck out all three hitters on just nine pitches. He joins pitchers Darren McCaughan, Andrew Moore and outfielders Jake Fraley and Kyle Lewis as TL weekly award winners from the Travs in 2019.

Crismatt was signed by the Mariners as a minor league free agent this past offseason. He was originally signed by the New York Mets organization out his native Colombia in 2011. Overall with Arkansas this season he has a 4-5 record and a 1.94 ERA in 14 starts. He has struck out 89 while walking only 11 over 83.2 innings. Crismatt currently leads the Texas League in ERA, WHIP (0.81), OBA (.186) and complete games (2). His shutout this week is the only individual shutout in the league this season.

Crismatt and the Travs are off Monday before they open a seven-game home stand on Tuesday night with a 7:10 first pitch against the Midland RockHounds. The Travs were the first half TL North Division champions and own the best record in all of Double-A baseball. For all the latest information or to purchase tickets for Travs regular season or playoff games, log on to Travs.com.

