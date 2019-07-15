Hooks Take Series Finale over Hounds

When the designated hitter position in your lineup is being filled by a relief pitcher, it might not be your day.

The RockHounds found themselves in the unusual position of not having nine available position players for their Sunday afternoon matchup with Corpus Christi and, no, it was definitely NOT the 'Hounds' day.

The Hooks, for the second time (see below), got to RockHounds starter Matt Millburn, building an 8-0 lead after three innings and went on to a 13-1 win at Security Ballpark.

J.J. Matijevic's first-inning double gave the Hooks a 2-0 lead, and a six-run third put Corpus Christi in charge for good. Seth Beer's solo home run started the rally ... Matijevic drove in his third run of the game with a single ... and Colton Shaver ripped a two-run home run as part of the six-run rally that pushed the lead to 8-0.

Lorenzo Quintana capped the scoring with a grand slam in the eighth ... his second slam against the 'Hounds in eight days (see below).

The win gave the Hooks a 3-games-to-1 series win while the RockHounds finished their seven game homestand with a 3-4 mark.

Notable

With Mikey White still sidelined and Dairon Blanco not available after suffering a bruised thigh in a collision at first base Saturday night, the 'Hounds were down to nine available position players. The last adjustment came when it was learned that Kevin Merrell had been traded to Kansas City (see below), leaving just eight "bats" available. Relief pitcher Jesus Zambrano was inserted as the DH (batting ninth) and backup catcher Cooper Goldby manned right field. Jesus (who has been outstanding on the mound, posting a 1.44 ERA in 14 outings) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but grounded out sharply to second base in the ninth after being hit by a pitch in the seventh (hey, that's a .250 OBP!).

Corpus Christi has, as the cliché goes, had Matt Milburn 's "number." The Hooks scored 13 runs in four innings against Matt on the Fourth of July at Whataburger Field and added eight more in 2? innings Sunday afternoon. It's "painful" arithmetic, but that's a 28.35 ERA.

The Hooks scored their first nine runs after opening each of three innings with the bases empty and two out. From that scenario, Corpus Christi scored twice in the first, six in the third and once more in the seventh.

Lorenzo Quintana has three home runs ... two of them grand slams ... against the RockHounds in the last eight days. He entered the game last Sunday (at Corpus) when Chuckie Robinson was ejected and turned the game around. His solo home run in the eighth cut a 2-0 deficit in half and (after the Hooks tied the game at 2-2) ended the game with a walk-off grand slam in the ninth. He added his second slam with a blast in the eighth Sunday, driving in the Hooks' last four runs.

Chase Calabuig has hit in seven consecutive games (10-27, .370) with six runs, four doubles, a home run and eight RBI.

Tyler Ramirez has hit in 12-of-his-last-15 games (16-55, .291) with seven runs, two doubles, one triple and eight RBI.

All the Best, Kevin!

Kevin Merrell was traded to the Kansas City Royals Sunday in a one-for-one deal for pitcher Homer Bailey. According to an ESPN.com report, Kevin is going to a very good situation with the Kansas City organization. "We liked him a great deal out of the (2017) draft. He's the type of player we like,'' Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "Oakland selected him rather high (33rd overall), and we never got a chance to select him.''

He will stay in the Texas League, joining the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (the 'Hounds and Naturals meet twice in late August).

We're echoing his teammates and field staff in wishing Kevin all the very best. As good a baseball player as he is, he is an even better person.

Next Game

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Dickey-Stephens Park North Little Rock, Arkansas

First pitch 7:10 p.m.

- First of a three-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

ARK: Nabil Crismatt (RH, 4-5, 1.94 ... leads Texas League)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 3-5, 4.28)

