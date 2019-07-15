Back-To-Back Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand

The Tulsa Drillers will return home to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, July 16 to open a seven-game homestand against a pair of Texas League South Division foes. The Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) will in town from July 16-18, followed by a four-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland A's) from July 19-22.

Promotions for the homestand will include back-to-back fireworks shows for July 19-20. In addition, on Thursday, July 18, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Drillers Watch, and on Sunday, July 21, the Drillers will be celebrating Christmas in July. The first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a Hornsby Christmas Ornament.

A complete description of events for the homestand is listed below.

The Drillers have been successful at ONEOK Field this season, going 27-19 in their first 46 home games. That mark includes a combined perfect 6-0 at home against Midland and Frisco. So far this season, Tulsa is a combined 10-2 against the RoughRiders and RockHounds.

Individual tickets for this homestand and for all remaining Drillers home games this season are available online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(JULY 16-22)

Tuesday, July 16 . . . Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

The homestand will open with another $2 Tuesday, brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and Z104.5 The Edge. Fans can purchase General Admission Lawn Tickets for only $3 (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, boxes of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light will be on sale for just $2 per serving from 6-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, July 17 . . . Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

BARK IN THE PARK

It will be another Bark in the Park, presented by City of Tulsa: Save our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 100.9 Totally Awesome 80's and 94.1 KXOJ. Fans are encouraged to bring their canine friends out to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the grass berm or Busch Terrace. Dogs with proper vaccination records will be admitted through the Arvest or Oil Derrick Entrances only.

Thursday, July 18 . . . Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 THIRSTY THURSDAY / DRILLERS WATCH GIVEAWAY

WATCH GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter ONEOK Field through the Arvest or Oil Derrick gates will receive a Drillers Watch, courtesy of Hard Rock Casino, My41 and 106.9 KHITS. Fans will want to arrive at the ballpark early to get their hands on this limited edition time piece!

THIRSTY THURSDAY

We will be offering Budweiser, Bud Light and soda for $2 per serving for Thirsty Thursday. Karbach Tasty Waves craft beer will also be available for $4.

Friday, July 19 . . . Midland RockHounds (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It will be another FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks that will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show presented by The Masked Singer on FOX, FOX23 and Mix 96.5.

Saturday, July 20 . . . Midland RockHounds (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

TULSA'S CHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

For the second consecutive night, fans will enjoy a large, post-game fireworks display, courtesy of the Cherokee Nation, Tulsa's Channel 8 and KRMG 102.3 & AM 740.

Sunday, July 21 . . . Midland RockHounds (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU KIDS EAT FREE SOUVENIR SUNDAY / CHRISTMAS IN JULY / HORNSBY ORNAMENT GIVEAWAY

It will be a great day for all young fans as all kids ages 12 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free Coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream sandwich.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

The Drillers will be celebrating Christmas in July! Santa and one of his elves will be in attendance at ONEOK Field, and the first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a Hornsby Christmas Ornament, courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, 2 Works for You and 106.1 The Twister.

Monday, July 22 . . . Midland RockHounds (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MEGA MONEY MONDAY

The homestand wraps up with a chance to win some serious cash, as much as $10,000! If certain events happen in the game, and you are the lucky fan, you will leave the ballpark with some cash, presented by McElroy Manufacturing, PSO and 92.9 The Drive. Fans 18 and older can sign up for free and must be in attendance to win.

