Buddy's Big Day Fuels Sod Poodles Sweep

Frisco, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles completed a four-game sweep of the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday evening at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, powering their way to a 10-6 win in the series finale. It was Amarillo's second four-game series sweep of the inaugural 2019 season.

In the midst of a back-and-forth battle, Amarillo trailed 6-5 in the eighth with Frisco lefty C.D. Pelham on the mound.

After the Soddies manufactured a run with a couple of baserunners and a safety squeeze to tie the game, Buddy Reed broke the 6-6 tie with a towering three-run blast to left field. The Sod Poodles plated another run in the frame to make it 10-6.

The shot, from the right side of the plate, was Reed's second of the ballgame. He also hit a home run earlier in the contest from the left side, belting a solo shot to right field in the third inning. Reed became the first Sod Poodle ever to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in one game.

Amarillo jumped out to a 2-0 lead early against Frisco starter Ronald Herrera. Frisco responded to tie the game with a run each in the third and fourth innings.

The score stayed that way until the sixth. With two on-base and righty Walker Weickel on the mound, Hudson Potts belted a three-run home run to left field to give Amarillo a 5-2 advantage.

The lead was short lived. Scholtens allowed a game-tying three-run shot to Charles LeBlanc in the bottom half of the sixth as the RoughRiders tied the game at 5-5.

Frisco plated the go-ahead run later in the frame on a sac fly to take a 6-5 lead before the Sod Poodles would storm back with a five-run rally in the eighth.

Evan Miller and David Bednar each pitched two scoreless innings out of Amarillo's bullpen, with Miller securing his first win at Double-A this season.

After an off day on Monday, the Sod Poodles return home to HODGETOWN for the start of a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night. The opener of a three-game series against the Springfield Cardinals has a first pitch of 7:05 p.m.

