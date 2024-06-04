Travs Take Down Cardinals in Series Opener

June 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers surged back into first place in the division with a 3-1 series opening win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night. Danny Wirchansky, making his first start in nearly a month, set the tone with five shutout innings on the mound. After Springfield plated a run in the sixth inning, Arkansas responded with the tying run in the bottom of the inning and then the two decisive runs in the last of the seventh. Logan Evans was the winning pitcher working two innings in his first relief appearance of the season. Cardinals starter Ian Bedell pitched six innings of one-run ball with Leonardo Taveras taking the loss out of the bullpen.

Moments That Mattered

* Down a run in the sixth, Harry Ford and Cole Young opened the inning with base hits before Spencer Packard tied the game on an RBI groundout.

* Hogan Windish and Ben Ramirez opened the last of the seventh with walks before a Jared Oliva bunt hit loaded the bases. Morgan McCullough then drew a free pass to force in a run and give the Travs the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 5 IP, H, 2 BB, 2 K

* RHP Troy Taylor: Sv, IP

News and Notes

* Arkansas now leads Springfield by 0.5 games in the division race with 17 games to play.

* Neither team had an RBI hit.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-1, 3.18) making the start against RHP Tink Hence (4-2, 3.14). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

