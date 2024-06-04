Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers & Avila Lead Naturals to 10-1 Win Tuesday

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS -- Rodolfo Durán, Josh Lester, and Luca Tresh hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, Lester homered twice, and Luinder Avila dominated on the mound in the Northwest Arkansas (23-28) 10-1 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (19-32) at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday. NWA opened the seven-game series with a big win for the second-straight victory. The two teams continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals jumped out to a one-run lead in the first when Durán singled to score Javier Vaz. While Avila refused to surrender a run over his first three innings of work, the NWA offense jumped to life in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Durán, Lester, and Tresh blasted home runs in consecutive at-bats, providing the Naturals with a 4-0 edge.

Wichita homered in the fifth, but Lester answered back with his second of the game, a two-run shot, extending the lead to 6-1. Durán added another run in the seventh with an RBI single and Dillan Shrum drove in two runs with a double in the eighth to help the Naturals to a 10-1 victory over Wichita.

Wednesday's game will be started by William Fleming (0-2, 15.00), carrying a 7:05 PM CT.

