Big Nights by Bloss & Brewer, Hooks Halt Streaking Riders

June 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jake Bloss worked 6 2/3 shutout innings and Jordan Brewer hit two home runs as the Hooks rolled to a 7-1 win over Frisco, snapping the RoughRiders' nine-game win streak before 3,719 fans Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

In the longest outing by a Corpus Christi arm this season, Bloss held Frisco to four hits while striking out three without issuing a walk. The 22-year-old from Greensboro, NC delivered 52 of 82 pitches for strikes.

Bloss now stands 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in six Double-A starts.

Riders' starter Josh Stephan matched zeros until the fifth as the Hooks sent 10 men to bat to generate six runs. Jeron Williams, making his Whataburger Field debut, opened the frame by doubling down the right-field line. Brewer was next and clubbed an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left for a 2-0 lead. J.C. Correa kept the rally going as he upped his hitting streak to seven games with a knock into center field.

Tommy Sacco Jr. drew a one-out walk and rushed to third on Jeremy Arocho's automatic double that bounced into the Goodwill Zone in left, scoring Correa. With the infield pulled in, Zach Cole cracked a two-run single into center for a 5-0 edge. Colin Barber completed the uprising with a two-out base hit that plated Cole from second.

Barber, 2-for-3 with a walk, has hit safely in 12 consecutive games.

Brewer led off the eighth by shooting a laser onto the berm in left for his second pro multi-homer performance.

Alejandro Torres was nails out of the Corpus Christi pen as he struck out three and retired all four RoughRiders faced.

