Nine-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Opener from Corpus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders' nine-game winning streak came to an end with a 7-1 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (34-18) starter Josh Stephen (1-3) threw scoreless baseball through four innings, but the Hooks (20-32) exploded for six runs against him in the bottom of the fifth. Jordan Brewer smacked the first of his two home runs on the night, a two-run shot, to start the scoring before a Jeremy Arocho RBI double, two-run Zach Cole single and RBI single by Colin Barber made it 6-0.

Brewer connected on solo homer for his second home run of the night in the eighth to push the lead to 7-0 before the Riders avoided the shutout with a Keyber Rodriguez RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Bryan Chi threw the last 3.1 innings for the Riders, coming in to relieve Stephan in his start, allowing just one run on four hits.

Frisco was held to just five hits on offense and didn't have more than one hit in any single inning.

For Corpus, Jake Bloss (2-1) threw 6.2 scoreless innings in his start to earn the victory.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5th from Whataburger Field. RHP Ryan Garcia (4-2, 4.46) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Aaron Brown (1-2, 4.04).

