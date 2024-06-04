Naturals Launch Tornado Relief Online Auction

June 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are proud to announce the start of an online auction to aid relief and rebuilding efforts in areas that were impacted in Northwest Arkansas from the tornadoes and storms that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

The tornado relief online auction will run from June 4th through June 10th at 8:00 p.m. CT. The auction officially opened today at http://nwanaturals.com/auction and features exclusive Royals memorabilia that was generously donated to the Naturals by the Kansas City Royals.

Auction items include:

Kansas City Royals 2015 World Series Team Signed Baseball

Kansas City Royals 2014 ALCS Champions Team Signed Baseball

Salvador Perez Autographed Bat

George Brett Autographed Baseball

Bo Jackson Autographed Baseball

Zack Greinke Autographed Baseball

Matt Quatraro Autographed Baseball

Lorenzo Cain Autographed Baseball

Cole Ragans Autographed Baseball

Brady Singer Autographed Baseball

Vinnie Pasquantino Autographed Baseball

MJ Melendez Autographed Baseball

Michael Massey Autographed Baseball

All the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Salvation Army. "We count it a privilege to serve our communities during this difficult time as we recover from the devastating effects of the tornadoes," said Area Commander, Captain Patrick Connelly. "We sincerely appreciate the Naturals for their partnership as it is instrumental to providing hope and aid to those in need."

The online auction is now available for fans at www.nwanaturals.com or at http://nwanaturals.com/auction. Bidding will close at 8:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 10th. Winners will be notified by email and arrangements will be made to receive the items.

The Naturals will host the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) in a seven-game in six-day series at Arvest Ballpark: Tuesday, June 4th through Sunday, June 9th. Fans in attendance will find QR codes with access to the online auction in the Team Store and at Guest Services.

