Naturals Launch Tornado Relief Online Auction
June 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are proud to announce the start of an online auction to aid relief and rebuilding efforts in areas that were impacted in Northwest Arkansas from the tornadoes and storms that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.
The tornado relief online auction will run from June 4th through June 10th at 8:00 p.m. CT. The auction officially opened today at http://nwanaturals.com/auction and features exclusive Royals memorabilia that was generously donated to the Naturals by the Kansas City Royals.
Auction items include:
Kansas City Royals 2015 World Series Team Signed Baseball
Kansas City Royals 2014 ALCS Champions Team Signed Baseball
Salvador Perez Autographed Bat
George Brett Autographed Baseball
Bo Jackson Autographed Baseball
Zack Greinke Autographed Baseball
Matt Quatraro Autographed Baseball
Lorenzo Cain Autographed Baseball
Cole Ragans Autographed Baseball
Brady Singer Autographed Baseball
Vinnie Pasquantino Autographed Baseball
MJ Melendez Autographed Baseball
Michael Massey Autographed Baseball
All the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Salvation Army. "We count it a privilege to serve our communities during this difficult time as we recover from the devastating effects of the tornadoes," said Area Commander, Captain Patrick Connelly. "We sincerely appreciate the Naturals for their partnership as it is instrumental to providing hope and aid to those in need."
The online auction is now available for fans at www.nwanaturals.com or at http://nwanaturals.com/auction. Bidding will close at 8:00 p.m. CT on Monday, June 10th. Winners will be notified by email and arrangements will be made to receive the items.
The Naturals will host the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) in a seven-game in six-day series at Arvest Ballpark: Tuesday, June 4th through Sunday, June 9th. Fans in attendance will find QR codes with access to the online auction in the Team Store and at Guest Services.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Kristian Robinson Homers, Plates Two In Win Over Drillers - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers & Avila Lead Naturals to 10-1 Win Tuesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Big Nights by Bloss & Brewer, Hooks Halt Streaking Riders - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wichita Loses Steam in Series Opener Home Run Derby with Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Familiar Face Beats Drillers in Amarillo Opener - Tulsa Drillers
- Birds' Bats Silenced by Travs in 3-1 Loss - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Take Down Cardinals in Series Opener - Arkansas Travelers
- Castanon and Didder Leave the Yard as Midland Captures Game One - San Antonio Missions
- Nine-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Opener from Corpus - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Launch Tornado Relief Online Auction - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.