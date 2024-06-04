Castanon and Didder Leave the Yard as Midland Captures Game One

June 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Tuesday night. Entering on an eight-game losing streak, the Missions offense provided a 4-0 cushion heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. However, Midland plated six runs over the next two innings. Midland outlasted the Missions with a 9-6 game one final.

Domingo Robles was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions plated two runs off the southpaw in the second frame. With one man down, Marcos Castanon homered to left field. After retiring the next batter, Robles allowed a solo shot to Ray-Patrick Didder. The Missions took an early 2-0 lead.

Carter Loewen was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He was making his first career start. The right-hander tossed scoreless frames before handing the ball off to Omar Cruz. Loewen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

San Antonio added two runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Didder drew a walk and stole second base. Robles struck out the next batter and was replaced on the mound by Wander Guante. The right-hander allowed an RBI double to Ripken Reyes. Clay Dungan drove in Reyes with a base hit to right field. The Missions had a 4-0 lead.

Midland plated a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Facing Cruz, Brennan Milone hit a one-out double. Junior Perez drove him in with a double to left field. The RockHounds cut the deficit to 4-1.

The RockHounds took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one man down, Cruz allowed back-to-back singles to Cooper Bowman and Jack Winkler. After walking the next batter and loading the bases, Yovanny Cruz took over on the mound. Yovanny Cruz struck out the first batter he faced. The next batter, Milone, drove in two runs with a single to right field. Perez singled to load the bases once again. Jeisson Rosario cleared the bases with a double to center field. The Missions trailed 6-4.

The Missions bounced back and tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Jack Perkins, Dungan drew a walk to start the frame. Perkins retired the next two batters. With Cole Cummings at first base and two outs, Brandon Valenzuela drew a walk. Marcos Castanon reached base on a fielding error and Cummings scored on the play. Robbie Tenerowicz drove in Valenzuela with a single to left field. The game was tied 6-6.

Midland regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bowman drew a walk with one out in the frame. After retiring the next batter, Yovanny Cruz allowed an RBI triple to Colby Thomas. The Missions trailed 7-6.

The RockHounds added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Facing Bobby Milacki, Perez hit a one-out double. After retiring the next batter, the right-hander allowed a single to Denzel Clarke. With runners on the corners and two outs, the runners executed a double steal with Perez stealing home. The RockHounds improved their lead to 8-6.

San Antonio put two runners on base during the top of the eighth inning. Michael De La Cruz drew a walk. Perkins was replaced on the mound by Tyler Baum. After retiring the next batter, Baum hit Valenzuela with a pitch to put two runners on base. The right-hander struck out the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

The RockHounds made it a 9-6 ballgame in the bottom of the eighth inning. Thomas hit a one-out double off Milacki. The right-hander retired the next batter before allowing an RBI single to Milone.

In the top of the ninth, Danis Correa entered the game. After retiring the first batter, he walked Robert Perez Jr. Reyes reached base on an infield single. Dungan flew out to center field. On the play, Perez Jr. tagged up and advanced to third base. De La Cruz struck out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-6

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-29 on the season

Season-long 9-game losing streak

Missions Offense: 14 runners left on base

Carter Loewen (Missions starter): ND, 2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Domingo Robles (RockHounds starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch June 9th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 8th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 6th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 5th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, BB, HBP, K

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-5, HR, RBI, R, K

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP

Denzel Clarke (#3 A's prospect): 1-4, SB, 2 K

Daniel Susac (#5 A's prospect): 0-5, 2 K

Colby Thomas (#12 A's prospect): 2-3, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB

Jack Perkins (#15 A's prospect): W, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Gunnar Hoglund (#17 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 8th

Cooper Bowman (#18 A's prospect): 1-4, 2 R, BB, SB, K

Tyler Baum (#22 A's prospect): HLD, 1.0 IP, 2 K

Brennan Milone (#23 A's prospect): 3-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, CS, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday, June 5th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (1-3, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jack Cushing (2-2, 2.78) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

