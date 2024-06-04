Birds' Bats Silenced by Travs in 3-1 Loss

June 4, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Cardinals were held to 3 hits and the Arkansas Travelers scored twice in the bottom of the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie as Springfield dropped the series opener at Dickey-Stephens Park 3-1 on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Cardinals fall into 2nd place in the Texas League North Division, a half-game behind the Travelers.

Decisions:

W: Logan Evans (6-2)

L: Leonardo Taveras (1-1)

S: Troy Taylor (5)

Notables:

Jeremy Rivas extended his hitting streak to 9 games with a two-out single in the 7th.

Bryan Torres (10) and Matt Lloyd (8) each had their hitting streaks snapped going 0-for-3 and 0-for-4, respectively.

The Cards tied a season-low with just 3 hits.

After setting a new career high with 9 strikeouts in his last start against Wichita, Springfield starter Ian Bedell notched 8 K's over 6 innings of one-run ball against the Travs.

The Cardinals struck out just 3 times, fewest times they've whiffed in a 9-inning game this season.

Springfield saw a 4-game winning streak come to an end.

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 5: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-2, 3.14 ERA) vs ARK RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-1, 3.18 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Tip your cap Ian Bedell! The righty finishes a strikeout shy of matching a career best as he K's eight tonight in North Little Rock.

Final Line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 8 K

