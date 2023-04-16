Travs Split DH; Win Series

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers split a doubleheader with the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,681 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park. Springfield won the first game 10-5 after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. Arkansas bounced back in the second game for a 6-4 win. Isiah Gilliam broke a tie in the fifth inning with a three-run home run. Devin Sweet pitched two critical scoreless innings out of the bullpen and got the win.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

Arkansas jumped to an early lead on a three-run first inning homer by Robbie Tenerowicz.

Springfield scored eight time in the fourth inning with the first nine batters of the frame reaching base.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

After Springfield went up 2-0, Arkansas bounced right back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie on RBI hits from Jake Anchia and Logan Warmoth.

Gilliam lofted a fly ball to right that cleared the wall just beyond the right fielder's reach for a three-run shot to put the Travs on top for good.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

RHP Collin Kober: 2 IP, BB

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

LF Isiah Gilliam: 2-3, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

RHP Devin Sweet: Win, 2 IP, 2 H, 4 K

News and Notes

The Travelers won the series four games to two.

Tenerowicz homered twice in the opening game, the first two homer game of the season for a Trav.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a six game series at Frisco on Tuesday night. Right-hander Prelander Berroa (1-0, 3.60) makes the start against righty Jack Leiter (0-0, 5.19). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

