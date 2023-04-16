Travs Split DH; Win Series
April 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers split a doubleheader with the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,681 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park. Springfield won the first game 10-5 after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. Arkansas bounced back in the second game for a 6-4 win. Isiah Gilliam broke a tie in the fifth inning with a three-run home run. Devin Sweet pitched two critical scoreless innings out of the bullpen and got the win.
Moments That Mattered (Game 1)
Arkansas jumped to an early lead on a three-run first inning homer by Robbie Tenerowicz.
Springfield scored eight time in the fourth inning with the first nine batters of the frame reaching base.
Moments That Mattered (Game 2)
After Springfield went up 2-0, Arkansas bounced right back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie on RBI hits from Jake Anchia and Logan Warmoth.
Gilliam lofted a fly ball to right that cleared the wall just beyond the right fielder's reach for a three-run shot to put the Travs on top for good.
Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)
1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI
RHP Collin Kober: 2 IP, BB
Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)
LF Isiah Gilliam: 2-3, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI
RHP Devin Sweet: Win, 2 IP, 2 H, 4 K
News and Notes
The Travelers won the series four games to two.
Tenerowicz homered twice in the opening game, the first two homer game of the season for a Trav.
Up Next
After a day off Monday, the Travs open a six game series at Frisco on Tuesday night. Right-hander Prelander Berroa (1-0, 3.60) makes the start against righty Jack Leiter (0-0, 5.19). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Travs Split DH; Win Series - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Drop Series Finale in Midland - Tulsa Drillers
- Glendinning Homers Twice, Tresh Drives in Five RBI in 12-5 Win Sunday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Whitcomb Goes Deep Twice in Sunday Bash - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Sod Poodles Drop Finale, Split Series with Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Harris Hits Grand Slam in Blowout of San Antonio - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals and Surge Split Series - Wichita Wind Surge
- San Antonio Drops Series to Frisco - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Offensive Surge Downs Wichita, 12-3 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Offensive Outburst Gives Drillers Fourth Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Calf Fries Top Hooks 5-3 in Part by Vukovich's 3-RBI Night - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Travs Split DH; Win Series
- Saturday's Game Rained Out
- Packard Pushes Travs Past Cardinals
- Travs Suffer First Defeat at Hands of McGreevy, Cards
- Travs Put up a Dozen; Stay Unbeaten