Offensive Outburst Gives Drillers Fourth Straight Win

MIDLAND, TX - The Tulsa Drillers offense had another big game on Saturday night in Midland. The bats produced 12 runs on 12 hits and nine walks to take a 12-5 win over the RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

After taking an early lead, the Drillers trailed until the fifth inning when Tulsa scored 11 runs over the final five innings for its fourth consecutive win.

Half of the Drillers offensive production came from the three and four spots in the lineup. Andy Pages had another big night at the plate as he recorded two hits, two RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Imanol Vargas also had a big night as he drove in four runs on two hits while scoring two runs in the win.

Tulsa scored the first run of the night in the second inning when Bryson Brigman singled to left field to score Jose Ramos from third base.

Drillers starting pitcher River Ryan kept Midland scoreless for the first two innings before running into trouble in the third. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for the RockHounds. A single and an error allowed two runs to score as the RockHounds took a 2-1 lead.

Midland increased its lead in the fourth inning on Jeremy Eierman's solo home run.

The Drillers battled back to tie the game in the fifth. With a runner at first, Jorbit Vivas hit his first home run of the season to right field to bring the score to 3-3.

The Drillers took the lead back with a big sixth inning that saw five runs cross the plate, with all runs scoring with two outs. Tulsa loaded the bases by drawing three walks, and none other than Pages put the Drillers back in front with a two-RBI double. A wild pitch scored a third run, and Vargas added two more with a two-run shot, his first home run of the season to give the Drillers an 8-3 lead.

They added four more runs in the eighth inning. With the bases again loaded, Vargas drove in two runs with a ground-rule double. An additional two runs were scored on consecutive sacrifice flies to give Tulsa a 12-5 lead.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Trevor Bettencourt received his first win with the Drillers by pitching 1.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts.

*With his two hits in the game, Vivas has now hit safely in all eight games this season with a .375 average.

*Pages reached base four more times and increased his season average to .458. He also has a .622 on-base percentage and a 1.497 OPS.

*Brigman's three hits were the most by a Tulsa hitter on Saturday. In his two games with the Drillers, he is six for nine for a .667 average.

*Vargas, (.357), Josh Stowers (.409) and Ramos (.360) are also batting over .300 so far this season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will wrap up their series in Midland against the RockHounds on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The pitching matchup will feature:

Tulsa- RHP Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.00 ERA)

Midland- RHP Royber Salinas (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

