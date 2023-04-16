Calf Fries Top Hooks 5-3 in Part by Vukovich's 3-RBI Night

Amarillo, Texas - The first appearance of the Amarillo Calf Fries in 2023 was a memorable one, taking down the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-3 on Saturday night. A.J. Vukovich led the charge plating three of the five Amarillo runs in a two-hit effort.

Jamison Hill was efficient once again on the mound for Amarillo, retiring nine of the first 12 batters he faced, and allowing just two singles during his first three innings of work. He fanned four during the stretch including back-to-back to end the top of the third to strand a runner in scoring position at second base.

The only run charged to Hill came in the fourth inning after a leadoff double off the bat of Corpus' Chad Stevens. A hit-by-pitch and subsequent wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Stevens was thrown out in between third and home on fielder's choice by Amarillo's Deyvison De Los Santos. With runners then on first and third, another fielder's choice turned into a double play as Hill was able to corral a ricocheted throw and tag the runner out as he turned into fair territory after reaching first safely. Shay Whitcomb was able to score on the play for a 1-0 Hooks lead.

The Calf Fries answered right back, tying the game thanks to a leadoff home run by D-backs' no.1-rated prospect, Jordan Lawlar, his second home run of the season. More damage came with two outs as Tristin English doubled and was able to score on Vukovich's first hit of the game, a lined shot to right field for a 2-1 Calf Fries lead.

Big-league rehabber Joe Mantiply relieved Hill in to start the top of the fifth and worked a 1-2-3 inning. He was aided by a phenomenal diving stop and throw by Lawlar from the grass behind second base for the second out of the inning.

Corpus appeared to threaten in the sixth after a one-out double was followed by a single to put runners on the corners. Mantiply escaped the jam, getting a double-play to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead for the time being.

Three straight walks in the bottom of the sixth with one out brought Vukovich back to the dish looking to do some damage with the bases loaded. He did just that, lacing a single to center field and collecting another two RBI in the process as the Calf Fries lead grew to three runs. A wild pitch scored English from third after drawing his walk. The fourth walk of the inning brought out another arm from the Hooks' bullpen and the inning was brought to an end on a double play ball, keeping it a 5-1 Amarillo lead.

Right-hander Raffi Vizcaino was the third Amarillo pitcher used and struck out the side in his first inning of work. A two-run homer was sandwiched between a pair of Vizcaino walks before ultimately striking out the side once again to keep the Hooks from getting any closer at 5-3 after the top of the eighth inning.

A quiet home half of the eighth brought on Kyle Backhus for his second save opportunity of the season. Backhus sent the Hooks back in the same order they came, collecting a strikeout and two soft ground outs to seal the third win of the series and secure at least a split of the opening homestand in 2023.

Amarillo will go for the outright series win on Sunday afternoon in the first day-baseball action of the year for Amarillo. Right-hander Chad Patrick will make his second start of the series for the Sod Poodles after facing Corpus back on Tuesday to kick off the series. Patrick struck out six over 4.1 IP in that start, allowing just two runs on five hits. First pitch from HODGETOWN is scheduled for 1:05 p.m with gates opening at noon.

NOTES:

LOOK AT ME, I'M CAPTAIN NOW: LF A.J. Vukovich went 2-for-3 with three RBI in the win. Vukovich has hit safely in four of seven contests in 2023 and dating back to 8/25/2022, he has earned a hit in 23 of 27 games played. He has encompassed eight homers, two doubles, and 36 total hits in 108 at-bats across the stretch (.333 AVG).

TWO OUTS, ZERO PROBLEMS: The Soddies earned a two-out RBI single off the bat of Vukovich in the bottom of the 4th following a two-out double from 2B Tim Tawa. Across the Texas League, while down to the final out of an inning, Amarillo leads in AVG (.297, 27-for-91), hits (27), total bags (49), homers (5) OPS (.878), and SLG (.538). The club is also tied 2nd for doubles (5) and RBI (18) while striking out the second least with 22 strikeouts.

A LAWLESS MAN: SS Jordan Lawlar went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk, RBI, and a run scored. Lawlar has swatted two homers this season in eight games, putting him on pace to slam 34 bombs this season if he were to appear in every game. The 20-year old set a single-season career-high of 16 homers which he achieved in 100 games last season. The D-backs' no.1 prospect is currently tied first with Tim Tawa for homers this season in Amarillo threads.

SEPARATING THE MEN FROM THE BOYS: Following the win, the Sod Poodles hold the crown for TB (132) and SLG (.484), are tied 1st in homers (11), and rank 2nd for hits (78), AVG (.286) and OPS (.840) across all of Double-A. Additionally, with tonight's two XBH, Amarillo has poked multiple XBH in each contest, logging a season-high of six as a club on 4/12 and accumulating 15 doubles, three triples, and 11 homers.

TRUST TRISTIN: 1B Tristin English went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, and two runs scored. English is slashing .286/.412/.571 with a double, homer, three walks, and three RBI in his first four games of the campaign, good for the club's fifth-best average and fourth-most walks. His one homer and double in four games project him to put up as many as 34 homers and as many doubles this season.

