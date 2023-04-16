Drillers Drop Series Finale in Midland

MIDLAND, TX - The Tulsa Drillers fell Sunday afternoon in their final game of a six-game set against the Midland RockHounds. The RockHounds scored nine runs with help from ten walks from Tulsa pitchers. After big offensive games the previous two nights, the Drillers' bats were silent through the first seven innings. Tulsa could not overcome the deficit as a late rally came up short in a 9-5 loss at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Despite the defeat, the Drillers win the series four games to two.

Tulsa starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan had a shorter outing than expected in the series finale. He completed 2.2 innings, retiring eight of the first nine batters faced. In the third, Sheehan ran into trouble when he allowed a two-out walk followed by a home run to Lawrence Butler that put Midland ahead 2-0.

Tanner Dodson was the next Tulsa hurler to enter the game. He recorded the next four outs and did not allow a hit.

Midland added three more runs in the fifth inning with the help of three walks from Tulsa's third pitcher, Lael Lockhart. After the walks loaded the bases, all three baserunners scored on a groundout and Cooper Bowman's two-RBI double.

The RockHounds added four more runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an RBI single, RBI double and RBI triple for a 9-0 lead.

The Drillers had only two hits through seven innings, but Tulsa batted around to score five runs in the eighth inning. Jose Ramos began the big inning by hitting his first home run of the season. The Drillers offense used three singles, a double and a walk to score four more runs and make the score 9-5.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Jorbit Vivas extended his hitting streak to nine games. He has recorded a hit in every game this season.

*John Rooney was Tulsa's final pitcher on the afternoon. The southpaw pitched the final two innings allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

*Drillers hitters have hit a home run in four consecutive games.

*Vivas and Ramos recorded half of the Drillers hits with two each.

*Tulsa surrendered six stolen bases in the loss.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field to take on the Wichita Wind Surge in the Coors Light Propeller Series. Game one of the six-game series is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 6:05 p.m. The pitching matchup will feature:

Wichita- RHP Blayne Enlow (0-0, 1.86 ERA)

Tulsa- RHP Nick Frasso (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

