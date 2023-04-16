Naturals Offensive Surge Downs Wichita, 12-3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-5) dominated the Wichita Wind Surge (5-3) on Saturday afternoon in a 12-3 win, while NWA's offense pounded out 19 hits and the pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in the victory. The Naturals and Wind Surge wrap up their six-game series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals offense got started early against Wind Surge starter Aaron Rozek, scoring two runs in the first. In the top of the second, three more runs came home to score thanks to a two-run homer off the bat of Jeison Guzmán and an RBI single from Jorge Bonifacio to make it a 5-0 game.

Wichita got a run in the bottom of the second against starter Andrew Hoffmann thanks to Yunior Severino's solo homer, but Northwest Arkansas busted the game open with five runs in the top of the third. Dillan Shrum gave the Naturals a 6-1 lead with an RBI single while Tyler Tolbert did the same. Peyton Wilson picked up an RBI by grounding out to first andBonifacio singled home two more runs to make it 10-1, Northwest Arkansas.

After a homer for Witchita in the third, the Naturals scored again in the sixth when Wilson singled home Guzman, part of his four-hit day. They padded the lead in the ninth when José Briceño plated Bonifacio on a single to cap a 12-3 win, improving to 3-5 on the year.

Hoffmann (1-1) struck out seven over his 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Jonah Dipoto tied his career high with five strikeouts while Chandler Chamberlain added four of his own for a combined 16 punchouts, extending the team's streak to eight-straight games of 10 strikeouts or more.

The Naturals and Wind Surge play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch, with NWA sending RHP Alec Marsh to the mound for the second time this week.

