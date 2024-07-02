Travs Rally Past RoughRiders

July 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - A four-run seventh inning propelled the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Alberto Rodriguez, Blake Rambusch and Ben Williamson all drove in runs in the decisive inning. Danny Wirchansky delivered another quality start, his fourth in a row, allowing just a run over six innings. Reid Morgan (Win), Raul Alcantara and Garrett Davila (Save) each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game. Frisco starter Ryan Garcia fired six shutout innings and retired the final 13 hitters he faced.

Moments That Mattered

* In the seventh, Rodriguez tied the game with a sharp base hit to right field. Then with two out, Rambusch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run and then Williamson followed with a two-run single, his second hit of the night.

* Frisco had a pair of runners on base in each of the last two innings but was kept off the board.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Ben Williamson: 2-4, 2 RBI

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 6 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Wirchansky made the start on his 27th birthday.

* The Travs won for only the third time in 29 games when trailing after six innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-2, 2.04) starting as an opener while Frisco has yet to announce their starter. There will be patriotic postgame fireworks after the game with first pitch set for 6:05 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

