Back-To-Back Big Innings Steam SA
July 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Missions totaled seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings Tuesday night, with San Antonio taking an 8-1 victory over the Hooks before 3,352 fans at Whataburger Field.
Alimber Santa was a highlight for the Hooks, working 3.1 innings of one-run ball out of the Corpus Christi bullpen. Making his Whataburger Field debut and second Double-A appearance, Santa struck out three against two singles and two walks.
The Hooks lone run came in the first on doubles by Brice Matthews and Zach Dezenzo.
SA lefty Robby Snelling blanked CC over the next four innings before Ryan Och and Francis Pena teamed for two-hit relief the rest of the way.
Hooks southpaw Luis Angel Rodriguez held the Missions to a bunt base hit over the first three innings. Robbie Tenerowicz and Cole Cummings led the Missions charge in the fourth and fifth with a three-run homer and two-run double, respectively.
Zach Cole reached base three times for CC, including a lead-off double in the seventh.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Control Issues Plague Drillers in Loss to Wichita - Tulsa Drillers
- Wind Surge String Six Straight Runs on the Way to Third Straight Victory - Wichita Wind Surge
- Back-To-Back Big Innings Steam SA - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Travs Rally Past RoughRiders - Arkansas Travelers
- Late Offense Lifts Travelers Over RoughRiders, 4-1 - Frisco RoughRiders
- Snelling Strikes Out Seven As Missions Win Third Straight - San Antonio Missions
- Snelling Strikes out Seven as Missions Win Third Straight - San Antonio Missions
- Patriotic Homestand Begins Thursday, July 4th - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Pitcher Robby Snelling Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game - San Antonio Missions
- Two RoughRiders Named to 2024 All-Star Futures Game in Arlington - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Back-To-Back Big Innings Steam SA
- SA Handles Hooks Monday Night
- Riders Snap Late Stalemate for Series Win
- Hooks Play Long Ball in Saturday Night Win
- Melton Homers Twice, Riders Rally Again