Back-To-Back Big Innings Steam SA

July 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Missions totaled seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings Tuesday night, with San Antonio taking an 8-1 victory over the Hooks before 3,352 fans at Whataburger Field.

Alimber Santa was a highlight for the Hooks, working 3.1 innings of one-run ball out of the Corpus Christi bullpen. Making his Whataburger Field debut and second Double-A appearance, Santa struck out three against two singles and two walks.

The Hooks lone run came in the first on doubles by Brice Matthews and Zach Dezenzo.

SA lefty Robby Snelling blanked CC over the next four innings before Ryan Och and Francis Pena teamed for two-hit relief the rest of the way.

Hooks southpaw Luis Angel Rodriguez held the Missions to a bunt base hit over the first three innings. Robbie Tenerowicz and Cole Cummings led the Missions charge in the fourth and fifth with a three-run homer and two-run double, respectively.

Zach Cole reached base three times for CC, including a lead-off double in the seventh.

