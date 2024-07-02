Wind Surge String Six Straight Runs on the Way to Third Straight Victory

July 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge capitalized early on in a 6-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita scored in four consecutive innings between the second and fifth to take their third straight victory and become 4-4 to begin the second half of the season.

Tanner Schobel reached on a walk to open the bottom of the second, moved up 90 feet on a groundout, and then took third on a wild pitch. Kyler Fedko allowed him to come around and score on a 5-3 groundout later in the at-bat to give the Wind Surge the game's first run.

Wichita's lineup showed patience at the plate in the following frame, loading the bases on walks before Schobel worked a free pass to give the Wind Surge their second run of the night. Jeferson Morales later scurried home on a passed ball to make it 3-0 Wind Surge after three innings.

Jake Rucker would bring home the first run off a base hit for Wichita in the last of the fourth on a single to center as Jorel Ortega got the wave from Ramon Borrego. Rucker would also score as Morales doubled to the right-center wall, although the latter got thrown out 9-4-5 after trying to leg out a triple. Noah Cardenas grounded an opposite-field single to right in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-0 advantage.

Dalton Rushing smoked a ground-rule double to deep right-center in the top of the eighth to give the Drillers their first run. Another would trot in on a sacrifice fly to center from Jose Ramos before Taylor Floyd forced an inning-ending flyout to Luke Keaschall in the right-center alley near the wall.

Cody Laweryson would enter the game with two men on and one out in the top of the ninth, forcing a pair of popouts to end the game and secure his second save of the season.

Andrew Morris improved to 4-1 after throwing six and one-third innings of three-hit baseball with a tied career-high nine strikeouts against three walks. Morris has won four of his last five starts and has a 1.17 ERA in seven games at the Double-A level.

The Wind Surge host their last game of the split series against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3, with a 6:35 PM first pitch on Wine-tastic Wednesday, with an Independence Day Celebration to follow after the game.

Texas League Stories from July 2, 2024

