Missions Pitcher Robby Snelling Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game
July 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Missions starting pitcher Robby Snelling has been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game. The game will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Start time for the game is currently scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT. Rosters for the American League and National League can be found at MLB.com. The initial rosters have also been attached to this email.
MLB.com currently lists Snelling as the #2 Padres prospect and #47 overall. The 20-year-old was selected in the 1st round by the Padres in 2022 out of McQueen High School in Nevada.
17-year-old Ethan Salas, who spent some time with the Missions in 2023, was selected to the team. Salas is currently playing for High-A Fort Wayne. MLB.com currently lists Salas as the #1 Padres prospect and #6 overall.
Check out the San Antonio Missions Statistics
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Missions pitcher Robby Snelling
|
Former San Antonio Missions catcher Ethan Salas
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Missions Pitcher Robby Snelling Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game - San Antonio Missions
- Two RoughRiders Named to 2024 All-Star Futures Game in Arlington - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Missions Stories
- Missions Pitcher Robby Snelling Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game
- Dale Homers and Omar Cruz Delivers in Monday Night Victory
- San Antonio Clinches Series Victory Against Midland
- Missions Drop Saturday Night Contest Against RockHounds
- Didder's 3-Run Homer Lifts Missions Past RockHounds