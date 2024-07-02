Patriotic Homestand Begins Thursday, July 4th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Thursday, July 4th for their seventh homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a three-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) from Thursday, July 4th until Saturday, July 6th.

Thursday, July 4 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

H-E-B July 4th Celebration - Courtesy of H-E-B and Bud Light, William Beckmann will be performing shortly after the conclusion of the ballgame. After the concert, fans can enjoy a patriotic fireworks display.

Friday, July 5 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Patriotic Trucker Hat Giveaway - Courtesy of TSAOG, the first 1,500 fans will receive a Missions Patriotic Trucker hat!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, July 6 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of RBFCU, fans can stay after the game for the best fireworks display in town!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

