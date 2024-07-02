Late Offense Lifts Travelers Over RoughRiders, 4-1

July 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Arkansas Travelers 4-1 on Tuesday evening from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Frisco (5-3, 49-28) started the scoring against Arkansas (5-3, 41-35) starter Danny Wirchansky when Cooper Johnson singled home Aaron Zavala in the top of the second inning, giving the Riders a 1-0 advantage.

Ryan Garcia followed up Monday's 10 inning shutout for the RoughRiders pitching staff with 6.0 scoreless, two-hit frames, including seven strikeouts, to earn his third-consecutive quality start.

After a 1.58 ERA (17 ER in 97.0 IP) in June, Frisco's bullpen delivered 5.0 scoreless on Monday night, but the Travelers got to Reid Birlingmair (2-3) in the bottom of the seventh, using three hits and three hit-by-pitches to manufacture four runs to take a 4-1 lead.

Ricky DeVito worked 1.1 hitless frames with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

The Riders brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth after a single by Zavala and a walk by Johnson, but were unable to score.

Offensively, the Riders managed just five hits and were paced by Zavala's two-hit night. The Riders went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners on the basepaths. Johnson logged the lone RBI and reached three times on two walks and a single.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game home-and-home split series against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd. RHP Ben Anderson (4-4, 4.30) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Logan Evans (8-2, 2.04) for the Travelers.

The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, are set to host three-straight nights of fireworks and family fun from Thursday, July 4th through Saturday, July 6th in a three-game series against the Arkansas Travelers.

RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

