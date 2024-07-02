Two RoughRiders Named to 2024 All-Star Futures Game in Arlington

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that Frisco RoughRiders pitchers Emiliano Teodo and Winston Santos were selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.

Part of MLB's All-Star Week, the game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 13 at 3:10 p.m. CT. The Futures Game, held annually, is MLB's showcase of the best prospects in Minor League Baseball.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Teodo signed with the Rangers in 2020 and has quickly found success with his fastball that regularly reaches triple digits. The righty was named the Arizona Fall League's Reliever of the Year after leading the league with five saves last fall. He did not allow a run over eight appearances (11.0 innings), surrendering just three hits while striking out 19 and posting a 0.55 WHIP.

Teodo, tabbed as the Rangers No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has been one of the best starters in the Texas League this season. Across 13 starts this season, the righty has posted a 4-2 record with a 1.87 ERA (13 ER in 62.2 IP) and ranks tied for second in the Texas League with 82 strikeouts.

The Rangers No. 15 ranked prospect, Santos made his Double-A debut on June 28th for the RoughRiders after working his way to a 6-3 record to go along with a 2.80 ERA (20 ER in 64.1 IP) for High-A Hickory. Santos was originally signed in 2019 by the Rangers, making his professional debut in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League with the DSL Rangers. He has tallied over 300 strikeouts in just 70 career appearances.

The Rangers No. 1 prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, was also named to the roster. Walcott currently plays for the High-A Hickory Crawdads.

Both Teodo and Santos are slated to pitch for the American League team, which is managed by Rangers great and Hall of Fame third baseman, Adrián Beltré. The AL staff also features former Texas Rangers such as: Elvis Andrus, Nelson Cruz, Prince Fielder, Derek Holland and more.

This is the first year that two current Frisco RoughRiders players were named to the Futures Game roster since 2022 when both pitcher Jack Leiter and outfielder Dustin Harris were named to the team.

