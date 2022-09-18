Travs Rally from 7 Down in 8th to Win '22 Finale

North Little Rock, AR - In the final game of the season, the Arkansas Travelers posted their largest come from behind win of the year and defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks, 11-10 on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 6,292. The Travelers were down by seven runs with two out and the bases empty in the eighth inning but scored six times in that inning to cut their deficit to one then won the game scoring twice in the ninth. A dropped pop up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth brought home the game winning run.

Moments That Mattered

* Tanner Kirwer and Kaden Polcovich both homered as part of the six run eighth inning. The three-run shot by Polcovich deflected off of the glove of the centerfielder before going over the wall.

* The first four batters of the ninth inning singled as the Travs tied the game and set up the game-winning play.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Joe Rizzo: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI

* CF Tanner Kirwer: 4-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The win put Arkansas a season high eight games over .500 for the year.

* The Travs led the Texas League in run differential for the season at +108.

Up Next

The 2023 season begins on Thursday April 6, at Corpus Christi.

