Riders Win Wild Regular-Season Finale

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders staved off a late comeback attempt from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the regular-season finale on Sunday from Arvest Ballpark in a 10-9, 10-inning win. After the Naturals scored three runs in the ninth to tie the game, a three-run 10th pushed the Riders to victory.

The Riders will take on the San Antonio Missions for the first game of the Division Championship Series on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 p.m.

Frisco (38-30, 74-63) jumped on the board first in the first inning when Thomas Saggese crushed a grand slam for his first career Double-A home run, putting the Riders up 4-0.

The Riders added on in the top of the second with an RBI double from Evan Carter, his third double in his first six games in Frisco.

Northwest Arkansas (27-42, 58-79) then found their first run on a C.J. Alexander sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third, cutting into the lead at 5-1, before scoring three more runs in the sixth to push the game to 5-4.

Saggese answered by ripping an RBI double in the seventh and Carter tacked on another run of insurance in the ninth with a solo blast, his first career Double-A home run, making it a 7-4 Frisco lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Seuly Matias clobbered a two-run home run and Jake Means tied the game with an RBI double off of Kevin Gowdy (2-3) to send the game to extra innings.

Frisco then retook the lead with a big top of the 10th, starting with a Trevor Hauver RBI single. David Garcia then singled in a run and Jonathan Ornelas ripped an RBI knock of his own to increase the advantage to 10-7.

Ornelas finished 2-for-5, tying Joaquin Arias' franchise record of 157 hits in a single season, set back in 2005.

In the bottom of the 10th, Triston Polley earned the save despite allowing a pair of runs to the Naturals.

Emilio Marquez (1-1) was handed the loss for the Naturals, allowing four runs, two earned, over his two innings.

The RoughRiders returned home on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 p.m. to take on the San Antonio Missions in the first game of the Division Championship Series. Neither team has announced a starter for the game.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

