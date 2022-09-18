Cardinals Close Season with 7-2 Win and Series Victory

Tulsa, OK - The Springfield Cardinals (37-32, 68-70) won the season finale, 7-2, against the Tulsa Drillers (29-40, 69-67) on Sunday night at ONEOK Field, closing the 2022 Regular Season with a series victory in Tulsa, 4-games-to-2.

Decisions:

W - LHP Domingo Robles (5-5)

L - LHP John Rooney (4-7)

Notables:

RF Jordan Walker belted the go-ahead three-run homer in the 3rd, his 19th home run of the season... Walker finishes just one homer shy of the first-ever 20/20 campaign in team history, adding 22 steals to his 19 round-trippers... DH Jacob Buchberger went 3x3 with a two-run double and a walk... 2B Nick Dunn went 2x4 with a double, a base hit, a run and an RBI sac fly.

