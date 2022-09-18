Naturals Force Extras, But Comeback Falls Short in Season Finale

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals rallied in the ninth inning to tie the game and force extras, but fell in 10 innings to the Frisco RoughRiders, 10-9 to end the season.

Starting pitcher Adrian Alcantara lasted three innings, as he surrendered five runs on six hits and the Naturals fell behind early.

The comeback effort began in the third, as Diego Hernández and Luca Tresh opened the inning with hits, then Hernández scored on a C.J. Alexander sacrifice fly.

Northwest Arkansas brought the game within a run in the third, as Gavin Stupienski drove in two runs with a single and Hernández plated Morgan McCullough on a sacrifice fly.

Frisco extended its lead with runs in the seventh and eighth, but the Naturals did not give in, despite going to the bottom of the ninth trailing by three runs.

Hernández opened the inning with a single, his second hit of the day, then a pair of quick outs brought Seuly Matias to the plate. Matias blasted a two-run home run down the left field line, his 16th of the season, to bring the score within one. Down to his final strike, Jeison Guzmán followed Matias with a walk, then scored from first on an RBI double from Jake Means that tied the game at 7-7.

After allowing a home run in the ninth, reliever Emilio Márquez surrendered three runs (two earned) in the 10th to give Northwest Arkansas' offense another uphill battle going into the bottom of the inning.

Placed runner McCullough advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a wild pitch to start the comeback. Angelo Castellano singled with one out, then Tresh drew a two-out walk to put the tying run on base. Alexander stepped to the plate representing the winning run and laced a single up the middle to score Castellano and bring the game within a run, but the Naturals could not complete the comeback a second time, falling 10-9 to Frisco.

Behind Alcantara, Richard Lovelady threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, then Christian Chamberlain struck out two over 2.0 scoreless frames. Jonah Dipoto followed Chamberlain with two innings, allowing an unearned run but retiring the final five he faced.

Hernández, Tresh and Stupienski each offered two hits, while Alexander, Matias and Stupienski each drove in two runs in the one-run loss. Eight of nine Naturals had hits, while all nine reached base at least once and seven players reached twice or more.

With the season over, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to action Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. against the Midland RockHounds to open the 2023 season at Arvest Ballpark.

