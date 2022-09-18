Miller Dominates with 14 Ks in Travs' Win

North Little Rock, AR - Bryce Miller was perfect for five innings and struck out a career-high 14 over seven frames in an 8-2 win for the Arkansas Travelers or the Corpus Christi Hooks. The 14 strikeouts were the most by a Traveler since Nabil Crismatt struck out 14 on July 10, 2019. Miller struck out 14 of the first 20 hitters he faced before his shutout bid was ended by a two-run home run from Joe Perez. Blake Weiman and Collin Kober each punched out a pair in a scoreless inning as the Travs struck out 18 Hooks, a new high in the Mariners era.

Moments That Mattered

* Zach DeLoach opened the scoring with a two-run triple in the fourth inning.

* Joe Rizzo blew the game open smoking a bases loaded double that put Arkansas up by six in the fifth.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Zach DeLoach: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, 3B, 2 RBI

* RHP Bryce Miller: Win, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 14 K, HR

News and Notes

* Rizzo's double gives him 30 this year.

* Arkansas locked up a series win with the victory.

Up Next

The final game of the season is Sunday afternoon with right-hander Emerson Hancock on the mound against lefty Julio Robaina. It is a Family Sunday and Operation Military Appreciation. First pitch is at 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

