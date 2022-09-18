Missions' Comeback Falls Short in Regular Season Finale

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday night's matchup between the San Antonio Missions and Amarillo Sod Poodles marked the end of the 2022 regular season. The Missions allowed five runs on 11 hits to Amarillo and trailed 5-0 heading into the ninth inning. San Antonio began their comeback in the ninth inning, but only scored two runs against the Sod Poodles. With the game-tying run at the plate, Yorman Rodriguez grounded out to end the game and clinch a 5-2 win for Amarillo.

Jamison Hill, the game one starting pitcher for Amarillo, was the starter on Sunday. He stranded a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning. Ethan Skender hit a one out single. With two outs in the frame, he successfully stole second base. Yorman Rodriguez flew out to end the inning.

Noel Vela was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. The southpaw tossed two scoreless innings before surrendering the lead to Amarillo in the third. With two outs in the frame, Jorge Barrosa hit a double to left field. Barrosa came in to score on a double from Eduardo Diaz. Tristin English made it a 2-0 lead after driving in Diaz with a base hit to left field.

San Antonio had a chance score in the third inning after loading the bases. The inning started with a single from Jorge Ona and a Ripken Reyes hit by pitch. Hill retired the next two batters before issuing a walk to Juan Fernandez. Rodriguez grounded out to leave all three runners stranded in scoring position.

The Sod Poodles added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Felix Minjarez, Tim Tawa struck out swinging and Andy Yerzy drew a walk. Barrosa reached base with a single. A wild pitch allowed Tawa to advance to third base. Diaz drove in Tawa with a base hit to left-center field. Amarillo extended their lead to 3-0.

The Sod Poodles improved their lead to 4-0 in the seventh inning. With Seth Mayberry on the mound, Tawa began the inning with a home run to left field. The solo home run was his fifth of the year.

The Missions nearly ended the shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out in the frame, Tyler Malone doubled and put himself in scoring position. After Jorge Ona struck out, Ripken Reyes hit a single and Malone advanced to third base. Connor Hollis struck out swinging to end the inning.

The eighth inning saw Amarillo plate their fifth run of the game. The first two batters of the inning reached base on a hit by pitch. Blaze Alexander hit a fly ball that resulted in a double play as Malone threw out Deyvison De Los Santos as he was trying to advance to second base. Tristin English advanced to third on the play. A.J. Vukovich capitalized on the scoring opportunity and drove in English with a single to right field.

The Missions began their comeback attempt in the ninth inning, but only scored two runs. Facing Brent Teller, Malone drew a leadoff walk. After striking out Ona, Teller allowed an RBI triple to Reyes. He came in to score on an infield single from Hollis. Skender hit a double and Hollis advanced to third base to put two runners in scoring position. Fernandez struck out for the second out of the frame. Rodriguez grounded out to end the inning.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio finishes the regular season 30-39 (2nd half), 68-68 (overall)

* Noel Vela (#11 Padres prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

* Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

* Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 0-4, GIDP, 3 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): DNP

* Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before traveling to Frisco for game one of the Texas League South Division series on Tuesday, September 20th. The San Antonio Missions have not yet announced their starter for game one. Right-hander Jack Leiter (3-10, 5.54) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is expected at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field.

