Sod Poodles End Season with 5-2 Victory

September 18, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







San Antonio, TX - The Sod Poodles 2022 season came to an end as Amarillo beat the Missions 5-2 on Sunday night. Eduardo Diaz led the charge with a pair of RBI. Tim Tawa launched a solo home run, and the Sod Poodles tallied 11 hits in the winning effort.

Following a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, Sod Poodles starter Jamison Hill struck out two in the bottom of the opening frame after a one-out single and stolen base put a Mission in scoring position.

Deyvison De Los Santos drew a leadoff walk in the top of the second inning but was left stranded with the next three batters behind him being retired in order. Amarillo got their bats going in the top of the third inning. Jorge Barrosa and Diaz ripped back-to-back two-out doubles. Tristin English then scored Diaz with a RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

The first two San Antonio batters reached base to start the bottom of the third. A strikeout and groundout pushed the runners to second and third. The first walk issued by Hill loaded the bases but the Sod Poodles escaped the frame unscathed. A bunt single to start off the bottom of the fourth was quickly erased with a double play ahead of a pop-out to end the inning.

A one-out walk, single, and wild pitch pushed Andy Yerzy into scoring position. Diaz's second RBI of the night extended the Sod Poodles' lead to three runs after the top of the fifth inning.

Hill's final inning of work began with the first runner reaching base on an error. The next three batters were each retired, including Hill's fifth punchout of the game. Blaze Alexander reached base for the second time in the game as he singled to deep shortstop to lead off the top of the sixth. The first San Antonio double play took Alexander off the bases and a groundout ended the top of the sixth.

Tawa launched a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to extend the Sod Poodles' lead to 4-0. Justin Martinez took over pitching duties for Hill. He retired eight of his first 10 batters faced, striking out three and allowing two hits in his first two innings pitched.

Each of the first two Sod Poodles batters in the top of the eighth reached base after being hit by pitches. After a lineout double play, A.J. Vukovich singled into right field, extending his hitting streak and the lead as he notched his fifth RBI of the series.

Martinez surrendered a hit and a hit batter before his third strikeout of the game brought an end to his night. Right-hander Brent Teller headed out of the bullpen and proceeded to get a flyout and strikeout to leave both San Antonio runners stranded on base.

Teller remained in the game for the bottom of the ninth inning. He walked the first batter of the inning and then bounced back to pick up his second strikeout of his outing. A one-out triple pushed the first of two runs across for the Missions. The triple came around to score on an infield single before a double pushed a pair of runners into scoring position with the potential tying run coming to the plate. Teller bounced back to strike out his third of the game and then completed the win by fielding a comebacker to the mound for the 27th and final out of the game and of the Sod Poodles 2022 season.

Notes:

Hip, Hip!: Outfielder and D-backs' No. 19 rated prospect collected his 30th double in an Amarillo uniform when he roped a ball in the top of the third inning. Between his 30 in Double-A and his three hit during his time in High-A Hillsboro to start the year, Barrosa now leads the D-backs' organization with 33 doubles in 2022. He ended his season with a 3-for-5 night and a run scored, and finished the year in Double-A hitting .276 (120-for-434).

Blaze's Bases: Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 15 rated prospect ended his year reaching base in 28-of-31 games since returning from an injury in early August. Over the span, he hit .324 (35-108) with seven home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 28 BRI, 13 walks, and 19 runs scored. His 18 total home runs for the year are good for T-5th in the Diamondbacks system this season.

Two More For Eduardo: Eduardo Diaz picked up another two hits for the Sod Poodles in the season finale, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored. It was his 33rd multi-hit game of the season. He racked up 23 two-hit games, eight three-hit games, and two four-hit nights. He ended the year with a career-high 29 doubles, breaking his previous season-high of 26 which he hit during the 2019 season in Visalia and Kane County.

King of the Hill: Jamison Hill ended his season on a high note, tossing six scoreless innings with three hits allowed and five strikeouts as he earned his first Double-A win. It marked his Double-A high for innings pitched and strikeouts since being promoted to Amarillo on August 23.

Timmy Tower: Tim Tawa, the D-backs' No. 23 rated swatted his fifth Double-A home run of the year to extend the Sod Poodles lead to 4-0. It was Tawa's first home run since he went back-to-back games with a home run on August 23 and 24 in Corpus Christi. Tawa has 19 homers in 156 games to begin his professional career. He hit eight in 58 games with High-A Hillsboro before being promoted to Amarillo earlier this year.

Vuk's Still Streaking: A.J. Vukovich extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a RBI single in the top of the 8th inning. Over his last 10 to end his Double-A debut, Vukovich hit .325 (13-for-14) with two home runs, nine RBI, and six runs scored.

Loonie TWOon: Andy Yerzy ended his season by picking up a pair of hits as part of a 2-for-3 night with a walk and run scored.

Taking 5: Amarilo took five of the six games against the Missions marking the first time winning five in a six-game series this year. Amarillo pitching held the Missions to three or fewer runs in four of the six games to end the 2022 season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.