Travs Finish off Series Win in Style

August 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Michael Morales dealt five strong innings with seven strikeouts and the Arkansas offense scored in six straight innings as the Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. All nine Travs batters had at least one hit in a 17 hit attack led by three hit games from Jared Oliva and Brock Rodden. Hogan Windish and Victor Labrada connected for home runs as Arkansas posted six extra base hits. Morales did not issue a walk while striking out seven over five innings of one-run ball on the way to his third victory in a row at home.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas answered a run by the visitors with two in the bottom of the second. Kaden Polcovich just missed a homer on an RBI double and Harry Ford laced an RBI double for the lead.

* The Travs knocked out the Naturals starter in the fourth inning after their fifth run of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 2-2, 2 BB, 2 runs, SF, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 7 K, HR

News and Notes

* Jared Oliva extended his hitting streak to eight.

* Arkansas now leads Northwest Arkansas by 4.5 games with 18 to play for the final playoff spot from the division.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a six game series at Amarillo on Tuesday night. RHP Logan Evans (8-4, 3.01) makes the start against LHP Spencer Giesting (3-6, 5.28). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

