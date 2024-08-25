Wichita Cedes Series Finale to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge lost the series finale 4-1 to the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. After four straight runs scored for the RockHounds, all Wichita managed on offense was a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Shane McGuire stroked a two-run double to left field in the bottom of the third. McGuire had each of the first two hits for Midland, and both of them were two-baggers.

Daniel Susac left the yard on a solo home run, his 11th of the season, into the Wind Surge bullpen in left field to create a 3-0 RockHounds lead in the home half of the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Euribiel Angeles went deep enough to left to score Henry Bolte to add another run in the next inning.

Wichita loaded the bases on a double and two walks in the top of the seventh, and Noah Cardenas stepped up to the plate. Cardenas saw seven pitches and drew the third walk of the inning to bring in the first run for the Wind Surge, though they still trailed 4-1 with men at all three bases after the following batter struck out.

Over the eighth and ninth innings, Wichita went six up and six down, losing the series against Midland.

Cory Lewis took the loss to become 1-4 on the season. Over three and one-third innings, he surrendered two earned runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

The Wind Surge return home to Riverfront Stadium for a series with the Springfield Cardinals starting on Tuesday, August 27, at 7:05 PM on Two for Tuesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

