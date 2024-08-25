Sod Poodles Series Finale against Corpus Cancelled

August 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Due to continued weather in the area, the Sod Poodles and Corpus Christi series finale on Sunday, August 25th has been cancelled.

Amarillo will start a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) on Tuesday, August 27th at HODGETOWN. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's cancelled game can be exchanged for a similar ticket to any remaining Sod Poodles games in the 2024 season (excluding September 14th). Fans can redeem their tickets in person at the HODGETOWN Box Office or over the phone by calling (806) 803-9547.

