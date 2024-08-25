Dunn Drives in Two as Missions Drop Series Finale in Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday night. With a chance to force a series split, the Missions dropped their Sunday contest by a final score of 6-3. Trailing 4-0, San Antonio plated two runs in the seventh inning. Frisco pulled away with two runs in the eighth inning.

Henry Baez was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander stranded two baserunners in the first inning. After retiring the first batter, Baez allowed back-to-back singles to Josh Hatcher and Max Acosta. Cody Freeman reached base on a fielder's choice with Hatcher advancing to third and Acosta out at second base. Abimelec Ortiz flew out to right field, ending the inning.

Kohl Drake was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The southpaw was making his second career Double-A start. Through the first three innings of play, he held the Missions to just one hit. Romeo Sanabria singled in the first inning. The left-hander struck out three of the first 10 batters he faced.

Frisco grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth frame. With one man down, Baez hit Freeman with an inside fastball. Two pitches later, Ortiz homered to left field. His 11th long ball of the year gave Frisco a 2-0 lead.

The RoughRiders added to their lead with two runs in the sixth inning. Baez walked Max Acosta with one out in the frame. Cody Freeman singled, and Acosta advanced to third base. Bradgley Rodriguez took over on the mound. A double steal resulted in Acosta stealing home. Ortiz drove in Freeman with a double down the right field line. The Missions trailed 4-0.

Drake kept the Missions off the scoreboard across six innings of work. The southpaw allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six batters. Dane Acker took the mound for Frisco in the seventh inning.

With Acker in the game, San Antonio plated two runs on three hits. After retiring the first two batters, Acker allowed back-to-back singles to Cole Cummings and Robert Perez Jr. Joshua Mears drew a walk to load the bases. Lucas Dunn drove in two runs with a single to right field. The Missions cut the deficit in half.

Frisco added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Ryan Och, Acosta drew a one-out walk. Freeman and Ortiz both singled, and the bases were loaded. The southpaw walked Cooper Johnson to score Acosta. Daniel Camarena took over on the mound. Keyber Rodriguez drove in Freeman with a single to left-center field. Frisco improved their lead to 6-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Skylar Hales took the mound for the RoughRiders. Marcos Castanon popped out to start the frame. Cummings struck out swinging for the second out. Perez Jr. doubled to center field and kept the inning alive. Mears drove in with a double to left field. Dunn grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 23-27, 54-64 on the season

Missions finish the year 4-20 against the RoughRiders

Henry Baez (Missions starter): L, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR

Kohl Drake (RoughRiders starter): W, 6.0 IP, H, BB, 6 K

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): L, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, H, K

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): DNP

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Winston Santos (#8 Rangers prospect): DNP

Alejandro Osuna (#16 Rangers prospect): 0-4, K

Kohl Drake (#21 Rangers prospect): W, 6.0 IP, H, BB, 6 K

Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): ND, 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K

Skylar Hales (#28 Rangers prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 H, ER, K

The San Antonio Missions will begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, August 27th. The pitching matchups have not yet been announced. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

