Late Rally Not Enough for Amarillo on Saturday Night

August 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped their Saturday night game against the Corpus Christi Hooks despite a late flurry of runs. After falling behind 11-1, Amarillo scored the final six runs of the night, including three in the ninth to make things interesting.

Last night's hero, Caleb Roberts, got the scoring started after delivering the final runs on Friday night. Roberts singled home Andy Weber who reached earlier in the inning on a fielder's choice. Corpus Christi did the majority of the damage from that point on. The Hooks scored the next 11 runs including a six spot on the top of the fourth.

The Sod Poodles bullpen locked down the later innings to give the offense a chance at a comeback. The trio of Zach Barnes, Will Mabrey, and Listher Sosa combined to work the final four innings without allowing a hit.

Amarillo's comeback bid started with a Kevin Graham double in the bottom of the sixth. A.J. Vukovich and then Roberts went back-to-back with solo homers in the eighth to continue to chip away. Jean Walters singled ahead of Jesus Valdez in the bottom of the ninth. Valdez turned a ball around 109 off the bat that carried 464 ft to center field. Vukovich earned his second RBI with a single to keep things moving in the ninth as Amarillo strung together five straight hits off Tyler Guilfoil. The Hooks right-hander buckled down to strike out the Soddies' four and five-hole hitters to preserve the win.

Amarillo will need a win on Sunday to secure a series win. The Sod Poodles will send no. 16-rated prospect Dylan Ray for his second start of the week against Trey Dombroski.

NOTES:

BACK-TO-BACK, JACK: A.J. Vukovich and Caleb Roberts combined to hit back-to-back solo home runs for Amarillo in the bottom of the eighth inning. Roberts has been involved in all three instances Amarillo has hit back-to-back home runs this year. It was the 16th home run of the season for both players. Vukovich has hit two home runs during the series, while Saturday night was the third home run for Roberts this week. Roberts made it back-to-back games with a home run for the first time this year and the 17th time by an Amarillo player in 2024.

HODGEBALL: With the six combined home runs on Saturday night by both teams, Amarillo and Corpus have now hit 26 home runs this week. It is already the most home runs hit in a series Amarillo has been apart of this year. The previous high was 19 which the Sod Poodles and Corpus surpassed with Roberts' walk-off blast on Friday.

