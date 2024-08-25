Cardinals Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped by Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (70-50) fell in the finale to Tulsa by a 5-3 final on Sunday afternoon. Springfield remains 20 games over .500 despite the loss with just three weeks to go in the regular season.

Decisions:

W: Juan Morillo (4-1)

L: Benito Garcia (1-1)

S: Ryan Sublette (1)

Notables:

RJ Yeager launched his twelfth home run of the season in the first inning. It went 444 feet to left to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Springfield used five pitchers on a bullpen day. Wilfredo Pereira made his first start since May 25 (also against Tulsa).

Aaron McKeithan went 3-3 with a walk and two doubles. It was the second time in his career that he doubled twice in the same game (May 20, 2023 - Peoria Chiefs).

The Cardinals missed their second six-game series sweep of the season with Sunday's loss. They did sweep Tulsa September 5-10 in 2023.

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 27: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (6-1, 2.19) vs WCH RHP CJ Culpepper (0-0, 11.81)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

