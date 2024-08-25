Riders Best Missions 6-3, Earn Series Win Over San Antonio

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the San Antonio Missions 6-3 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (28-23, 72-48) used a two-run homer by Abimelec Ortiz in the home half of the fourth inning against San Antonio (23-27, 54-64) starter Henry Baez (3-1) to break the scoreless tie.

Kohl Drake (1-1), making his second career Double-A start and his first at Riders Field, was dominant as he turned in 6.1 innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball. The lefty walked just one while fanning six.

In the bottom of the sixth, Maximo Acosta and Cody Freeman executed a double steal that allowed Acosta to score. Ortiz capped off the frame with an RBI double that pushed the Frisco lead to 4-0.

San Antonio picked up a pair of runs in the top of the seventh against Dane Acker to make it a 4-2 game. Lucas Dunn provided a bases-loaded, two-run single to open the scoring for the Missions.

Frisco responded in the bottom of the eighth inning, using a walk by Cooper Johnson and an RBI single from Keyber Rodriguez to push the lead back to four at 6-2.

Acker tossed a scoreless eighth inning and handed the ball to Skylar Hales. The righty allowed a run on back-to-back doubles from Robert Perez Jr. and Joshua Mears in the top of the ninth, but picked up a groundout to clinch the 6-3 win.

Offensively, Ortiz paced the RoughRiders with three hits and three RBI. Freeman also collected a two-hit night.

The RoughRiders begin a six-game set on the road against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th.

