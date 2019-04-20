Travs Erase Three-Run Deficit and Win Series in Tulsa

April 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Tulsa, OK-Down three runs early, the Arkansas Travelers rallied for a 6-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers and improve to 12-4 on the season. Dom Thompson-Williams, Nick Zammarelli and Joseph Odom each had three hits for the Travs. Five Travelers pitchers took the mound in the ball game with righty Matthew Willrodt just in from Extended Spring Training earning the win by pitching the middle three innings and allowing only one run. Dan Altavilla, Darin Gillies and Art Warren each worked a scoreless frame to close it out. Warren picked up his league leading fifth save. The victory gives Arkansas the series win and makes their lead four games in the Texas League North Division.

Moments That Mattered

* Kyle Lewis greeted reliever Parker Curry with an RBI double to give the Travs their first lead of the game in the fifth inning.

* Jordan Cowan denied Tulsa the tying run in the fifth inning when he retrieved a base hit that kicked off the first baseman in shallow right field and threw out a runner trying to score from second base.

* After Tulsa tied it in the sixth, the Travs responded by loading the bases in the seventh and retaking the lead on Jordan Cowan's double play grounder.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Dom Thompson-Williams: 3-5, run, 3B

* 1B Nick Zammarelli: 3-5, run, 3B, RBI

* C Joseph Odom: 3-5, run, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas has won all five of their series so far this season.

* The Travs 12 hits tonight were a season high.

Up Next

After a day off on Sunday, the Travs return to Dickey-Stephens Park for an eight-game homestand beginning Monday night with the first of four against the Frisco RoughRiders. Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (3-0, 0.98) gets the start against Frisco lefty Brock Burke (0-2, 6.43). First pitch is at 7:10 and it is a Moix Monday Pup Day at the ballpark. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.