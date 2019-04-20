Sod Poodles Outfielder Buddy Reed Named Texas League Player of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles outfielder Buddy Reed has been tabbed Texas League Player of the Week for the week of April 4-14, the Texas League announced.

On the week, the New York native went 10-for-28 (.357) with a team-leading six home runs, including an inside-the-park home run, 13 RBI, four walks, a stolen base, and nine runs scored.

Drafted in the 2nd round (48th overall) by the San Diego Padres in 2016, Reed is currently batting .210 over 15 total games so far in 2019. He currently leads the Texas League with his six home runs, tied for first in RBI (14), tied for fourth in total bases (32), and tied for fifth in extra-base hits (7).

Reed was voted as a Mid-Season All-Star with Lake Elsinore last season as well as a MiLB Organizational All-Star (San Diego) and Baseball America High-A All-Star (Lake Elsinore) in 2018. He was also a selection in 2018 for the MLB Futures Game alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias.

Reed is the first Sod Poodles player in the franchise to earn the league's weekly top player award. The weekly honor marks the third of his career.

