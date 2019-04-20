Brett Martin Makes Major League Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers Friday, becoming the 152nd former RoughRiders player to reach the big leagues.

In his debut Friday at Globe Life Park, Martin worked a perfect ninth inning, inducing a trio of groundouts to tame Astros hitters Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel.

Martin pitched with the RoughRiders in 2018, opening the season as a starter before converting to a relief role. The native of Morristown, Tennessee began this season with Triple-A Nashville, where he allowed one run in eight innings of work for the Sounds.

