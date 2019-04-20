Riders Walk off Again to Cap Massive Comeback
April 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - For the second night in a row, the RoughRiders came from behind to win in walk-off fashion, knocking off Midland 8-7 in 10 innings Saturday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* LeDarious Clark capped the night with a walk-off single in the 10th. Clark also homered in the sixth to help the Riders in their comeback bid.
* Eliezer Alvarez tied the game in the seventh with a two-run home run over the Lazy River.
* The RoughRiders scored the game's final six runs after Midland plated seven runs in the fourth inning.
* Outside of Midland's one big frame, Riders pitching held the RockHounds scoreless on two hits in the other nine innings. Between the sixth and 10th innings, Riders pitching retired 12 in a row at one point.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* LeDarious Clark: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R
* Juremi Profar: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
* Walker Weickel: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (W)
NEWS AND NOTES
* Tony Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the seventh.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Arkansas, Monday, 7:10 pm
LHP Brock Burke (0-2, 6.43) vs. LHP Ricardo Sanchez (3-0, 0.98)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Frisco RoughRiders exchange congratulations at home
