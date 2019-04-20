Drillers Drop Game and Series to Travelers

TULSA, OK - One night after rallying from a four-run deficit to defeat Arkansas, the Tulsa Drillers were on the other end of a comeback from the Travelers Saturday at ONEOK Field. The Drillers took an early three-run lead in the game, but watched the Travelers score the next four runs and eventually post a 6-4 victory.

The result gave Arkansas the series victory with two wins in the three-game set. Seven of Tulsa's eight losses this season have been to the Travelers.

The Drillers will not play on Easter Sunday, but they will return to action Monday night when they open a seven-game road trip in Midland. The trip will include four games against the RockHounds, followed by three games in Corpus Christi against the Hooks.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Tulsa took an early 3-0 lead with a three-run third inning. Gavin Lux reached on an error before Omar Estevez singled. Keibert Ruiz followed with his first home run of the season.

*The Travelers took the lead with two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

*The Drillers missed a scoring chance in the bottom half of the fifth. With two outs, Estevez doubled inside the bag at third. Ruiz followed with a sharp one-hopper that deflected off the first baseman's glove. Second baseman Jordan Cowan alertly scrambled to pick the deflection out of the air in foul territory, 15 feet beyond first base. Estevez tried to score from second on the hit, but Cowan's throw home was easily in time for Arkansas catcher Joseph Odom to tag him out and end the inning with the Travelers still holding a one-run lead.

*DJ Peters singled and scored on a double-play grounder to tie the score in the sixth before the Travs scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to retake a lead they would not lose.

*Estevez recorded his second straight three-hit game and his fourth this season, raising his league-leading batting average to .443.

*Starting pitcher Justin De Fratus worked 4-plus innings for the Drillers. He surrendered four runs on six hits and was not involved in the decision.

*Arkansas stole five bases in the game.

*A total of nine pitchers worked in the contest, four from the Drillers and five from the Travs.

*Logan Landon was held without a hit in three official at-bats, ending his 10-game hitting streak.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Midland, Monday, April 22, 6:30 PM at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, TX. RHP Dustin May (1-0, 1.93 ERA) versus RHP Parker Dunshee (0-2, 3.38 ERA).

