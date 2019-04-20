Cancel Sends Naturals to 5-3 Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- The Springfield Cardinals (5-12) tied it in the top of the ninth, but Naturals (8-9) 2B Gabriel Cancel connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th, propelling Northwest Arkansas to the 5-3 walk-off win on Saturday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Grant Gavin (3-1)

L: RHP Kodi Whitley (0-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Cardinals RHP Williams Perez and rehabbing Royals LHP Danny Duffy alternated scoreless frames before the Naturals broke through in the bottom of the 5th. With runners at second and third and two down, CF Khalil Lee laced a two-run single to center, lifting the Naturals ahead, 2-0.

-The Cardinals got on the board in the sixth on a run-scoring error, before tying it in the seventh with a two-out RBI single from RF Shane Billing, evening it at 2-2.

-The Naturals seized the lead right back in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI base hit from LF Nick Heath for the 3-2 advantage.

-Springfield tied it in the top of the ninth when LF Conner Capel, who had led off the inning with a single and moved to third throughout the frame, darted home on a passed ball to even it, 3-3.

-After Springfield failed to score in the top of the 10th, 2B Gabriel Cancel sent the final blow to left field with a game-winning two-run home run.

NOTABLES:

-With his RBI single tonight, RF Shane Billings is 5x10 with a homer and four RBIs through his first three starts of the season.

-RHP Williams Perez tossed his best start of the season, going 6.0 innings with just two runs on five hits, striking out a season-high nine batters in the no-decision.

-SS Kramer Robertson and CF Dylan Carlson both went 2x4 with a pair of singles apiece.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals return home on Monday, April 22 to start an eight-game homestand. Monday is National Jelly Bean Day with each fan that night receiving two free jelly beans in the tiniest giveaway in Hammons Field history. First Pitch is 6:30pm, gates open at 5:30pm.

