Cancel Sends Naturals to 5-3 Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings
April 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- The Springfield Cardinals (5-12) tied it in the top of the ninth, but Naturals (8-9) 2B Gabriel Cancel connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th, propelling Northwest Arkansas to the 5-3 walk-off win on Saturday night.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Grant Gavin (3-1)
L: RHP Kodi Whitley (0-1)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-Cardinals RHP Williams Perez and rehabbing Royals LHP Danny Duffy alternated scoreless frames before the Naturals broke through in the bottom of the 5th. With runners at second and third and two down, CF Khalil Lee laced a two-run single to center, lifting the Naturals ahead, 2-0.
-The Cardinals got on the board in the sixth on a run-scoring error, before tying it in the seventh with a two-out RBI single from RF Shane Billing, evening it at 2-2.
-The Naturals seized the lead right back in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI base hit from LF Nick Heath for the 3-2 advantage.
-Springfield tied it in the top of the ninth when LF Conner Capel, who had led off the inning with a single and moved to third throughout the frame, darted home on a passed ball to even it, 3-3.
-After Springfield failed to score in the top of the 10th, 2B Gabriel Cancel sent the final blow to left field with a game-winning two-run home run.
NOTABLES:
-With his RBI single tonight, RF Shane Billings is 5x10 with a homer and four RBIs through his first three starts of the season.
-RHP Williams Perez tossed his best start of the season, going 6.0 innings with just two runs on five hits, striking out a season-high nine batters in the no-decision.
-SS Kramer Robertson and CF Dylan Carlson both went 2x4 with a pair of singles apiece.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals return home on Monday, April 22 to start an eight-game homestand. Monday is National Jelly Bean Day with each fan that night receiving two free jelly beans in the tiniest giveaway in Hammons Field history. First Pitch is 6:30pm, gates open at 5:30pm.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 20, 2019
- Riders Walk off Again to Cap Massive Comeback - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cancel Sends Naturals to 5-3 Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings - Springfield Cardinals
- Drillers Drop Game and Series to Travelers - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Erase Three-Run Deficit and Win Series in Tulsa - Arkansas Travelers
- Cancel Hits Walk-Off Homer in Extras as Naturals Sweep Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Sod Poodles Outfielder Buddy Reed Named Texas League Player of the Week - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Brett Martin Makes Major League Debut with Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Hold to Level Series - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Shew Duels Greene, But Naturals Win 1-0 - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Cancel Sends Naturals to 5-3 Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings
- Shew Duels Greene, But Naturals Win 1-0
- Cardinals Teacher Night Ticket Packages Now Available
- Naturals Cling to 6-5 Win in Opener in Springdale
- Cardinals Fall 10-7 to Drillers, Teams Combine for 9 Homers