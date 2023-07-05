Travs Drop High Scoring Affair in NWA

Springdale, AR - A nine-run second inning was too much for the Arkansas Travelers to overcome as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals took an 11-7 win on Wednesday night. Jeison Guzman opened the second inning with a home run and they went on to send 15 batters to the plate. Starter Emerson Hancock was charged with all nine runs in the inning and took the loss. The Travs tried to rally including a three-run home run by Isiah Gilliam in the fifth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* The first six batters of the second inning reached for the Naturals, then with two out, six more hitters reached including consecutive triples.

* Arkansas did manage to get the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning with two out but Robbie Tenerowicz struck out to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-3, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2B, RBI

* LF Isiah Gilliam: 1-2, 3 BB, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The nine run inning was largest allowed this year by the Travs.

* Arkansas lost to their in-state rivals for the first time in eight games this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Kyle Tyler (4-6, 6.20) starting for Arkansas against Dante Biasi (2-3, 3.69) for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

