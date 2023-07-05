Ortiz-Mayr Shines in Debut, Pitches Drillers Past Wichita

TULSA, OK- Pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr made his Double-A debut for the Tulsa Drillers Wednesday night versus Wichita, and it was a spectacular success. Ortiz-Mayr, who was making only the sixth start of his professional career, permitted just two baserunners on one hit and one walk in six shutout innings. The Drillers offense provided Ortiz-Mayr with early, offensive support and the result was a 4-1 victory over the Wind Surge at ONEOK Field.

Ortiz-Mayr was recently promoted from High-A Great Lakes where he was 6-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 14 games, 12 in relief.

On Wednesday, he showed that he was more than capable of working as a starter, turning in one of the most efficient outings by a Tulsa pitcher this season. He needed just 77 total pitches to complete his six innings.

The only Wichita hit was a clean single from Jake Rucker in the top of the second. Oritz-Mayr then issued his only walk of the game to put runners at first and second, but a pair of fly outs ended the inning and started a streak in which he retired 14 straight batters to end his Tulsa debut.

After staging a late, come-from-behind victory the previous game, the Drillers never trailed thanks to a three-run first inning that was aided by defensive miscues from the Wind Surge.

Austin Gauthier got the bottom of the first started when he led off with a base hit, and Jose Ramos followed with another. After Imanol Vargas walked to load the bases, a pair of throwing errors from Wichita shortstop Ernie Yake helped the Drillers turn the threat into three runs.

Gauthier extended the lead to 4-0 with a solo home run in the second inning. It was his fifth homer since joining the Drillers.

As it did in Tuesday's win over the Wind Surge, the Tulsa bullpen kept Wichita's bats silent over the final innings.

Aldry Acosta did not allow a hit in the seventh and eighth innings while maintaining the shutout.

The Drillers gifted Wichita its only run in the top of the ninth. With one out, third baseman Brandon Lewis missed a liner off the bat of DaShawn Keirsey Jr. for an error, and left fielder Ismael Alcantara made it a two-error play when he threw wildly back to the infield. After Keirsey Jr. advanced from second to third on a ground out, he scored on a wild pitch from Braydon Fisher to ruin the shutout.

Alex Isola extended the game with a double, just Wichita's second hit of the game, before Fisher recorded a strikeout to end the game.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Gauthier extended his on-base streak to 23 straight games with his pair of hits. The 23-game streak matches Jorbit Vivas for the longest by a Tulsa batter this season. The last Drillers' player to have a longer streak was Michael Busch who reached base in 27 straight games during the 2021 season.

*It was announced before the game that pitcher John Rooney had been transferred to Oklahoma City. Rooney had spent the last three seasons in Tulsa. To fill his spot, pitcher Ricky Vanasco was added back to the roster after clearing waivers. Vanasco was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodger last month in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

*With the win, the Drillers now hold an 11-3 lead in this year's edition of the Coors Light Propeller Series. Tulsa needs just 2 more victories in the remaining 10 games between the two teams to claim their second straight win in the Propeller Series.

*The two hits matched the fewest that Drillers' pitchers have allowed in a game this season. It is the third two-hitter for the staff this season.

*The ninth-inning miscues kept the Drillers from posting their ninth shutout of the year. They currently lead all Double-A staffs with eight shutouts.

*It was the second-fastest nine-inning game of the season for the Drillers, taking only 2 hours and 2 minutes to complete.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Wind Surge will continue their series on Thursday at ONEOK Field. The game's starting time returns to 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Wichita - RHP Chad Donato (1-5, 10.73 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Kyle Hurt (2-3, 3.99 ERA)

