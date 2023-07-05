Amarillo Walked off in Springfield

Springfield, MO. - Amarillo dropped their second straight in Springfield after falling in walkoff fashion on Wednesday night by a final score of 5-4.

After falling behind 3-0 after the first three innings, the Sod Poodles stormed back to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth. Ryan Bliss began the inning with a double and scored on Jordan Lawlar's 12th home run of the season. Two batters larter, Seth Beer swatted a game-tying solo shot.

Caleb Roberts then singled and put himself into scoring position with his eighth stolen base. With two outs, Roby Enriquez gave Amarillo the lead with a RBI double.

The Sod Poodles escaped damage in the bottom of the fifth after a pair of singles induced a pitching change and brought an end to Peter Solomon's start on Wednesday night. The right-hander worked around eight hits to allow the three runs - with only one being earned. He struck out five before Conor Grammes was brought on with two outs in the Cardinals' half of the fifth. A walk loaded the bases, but Grammes escaped as he was able to get a ground ball to keep the Sod Poodles in front.

Amarillo was unable to put a runner aboard in either the sixth or the seventh. Grammes allowed just one hit over his 1.1 IP to keep Amarillo's advantage at 5-4 into the bottom of the seventh when Michel Otanez was brought on. The righty worked a clean frame with a strikeout and a walk in his lone inning of labor.

The Cardinals made their first call to the bullpen in the top of the eighth and the Sod Poodles were once again held without a baserunner for the fourth straight inning. Josh Green on the other hand was the third bullpen arm used by the Sod Poodles. Two quick outs were followed by a single and consecutive walks to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Green escaped the inning with his second strikeout of the frame to keep all three stranded and a one-run Sod Poodles advantage.

A.J. Vukovich singled to start the top of the ninth as the first baserunner to reach since the top of the fourth. The next three Amarillo hitters went down on strikes to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Raffi Vizcaino made his way to the mound to try and protect the one-run lead. A leadoff double was bunted over to third to set up the tying run 90-feet away with one out in the final half inning. The Cardinals eight-hole hitter, Errol Robinson instead hit his first home run of the year to give Springfield the walk off win.

The series will continue from Hammons Field on Thursday, July 6. Right-hander Luke Albright will get the ball for Amarillo in game three. Albright's five wins are tied for the most by an Amarillo pitcher this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m

NOTES:

LAWNG GONE: Arizona Diamondbacks no. 1-rated prospect Jordan Lawlar is up to 12 home runs on the season after hitting a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning. For Lawalr, it was his second in his last three games after hitting an inside the park home run in game one of the Sod Poodles doubleheader on Monday against Tulsa. Lawlar hit 16 home runs a season-ago in 100 games played between four minor league levels and is up to 12 through his first 64 games in 2023. After hitting just .162 in his first 32 games to begin the season with four doubles, a triple, and five home runs, Lawlar is hitting .316 with nine doubles, two triples, and seven home runs in his 32 games since May 23.

FIVE BEERS: Seth Beer hit his fifth home run of the season since joining Amarillo on May 23. In 34 games played, Beer is hitting .304 (38-for-125) with eight doubles and 24 RBI to go along with his five home runs.

A DOUBLE MACHINE: Ryan Bliss extended his team-lead with his 25th double of the season. He is also tied for the Texas League lead in doubles along with Wichita's Brooks Lee. Leading the Texas League with 41 XBH this season, nearly 40 percent of Bliss' hits have been for extra bases. His 25 doubles and 41 XBH are tied for 6th and 5th in all of minor league baseball respectively.

EASY FOR ENRIQUEZ: Roby Enriquez collected his 16th RBI of the season after his 1-for-3 night with his RBI double in the fourth inning. Over his last 13 games, Enriquez has a hit in eight of them and a RBI in six of those 13 games.

ZERO, NADA, ZILCH: After stranding the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning, Sod Poodles reliever Josh Green has not yielded an earned run in any of his last 11 appearances. It is the second-longest active streak in the Texas League this season and tied for the fourth-longest overall. The right-hander has surrendered just eight hits over his last 14.1 IP and has 13 punchouts to go with just four walks during the span. With runners in scoring position, Green is holding his opposition to a .169 BAA with just three hits in 22 at-bats. Green has been equally lights out on the road, with a 0.64 ERA in seven appearances in enemy territory.

