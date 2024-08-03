Travs Break Loose to Pull Past Midland

August 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Four Arkansas relievers combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, Cole Young hit a three-run home run and the Travelers posted a pair of late two run innings in a come from behind 7-4 win over the Midland RockHounds on Friday night. Down a run, the Travs scored twice in the seventh to go in front and then added two more in the eighth on a two-run double by Alberto Rodriguez. Jimmy Joyce earned the win out of the bullpen striking out five of the six hitters he faced over two perfect innings. Raúl Alcantara and Troy Taylor each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Young's three-run shot in the third inning put the Travs on top and followed a pair of walks.

* Kobe Kato hit a bouncing ball into right field to plate the tying run in the seventh. Victor Labrada then stole third base before racing home on a wild pitch to put the Travs on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Cole Young: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: Win, 2 IP, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas scored as many runs in this game as in the previous three combined.

* All nine Travs starters had at least one hit.

* Ben Ramirez extended his hitting streak to seven.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Logan Evans (8-3, 2.34) making the start. Bluey is at the Ballpark to meet and greet with fans and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 3, 2024

Travs Break Loose to Pull Past Midland - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.