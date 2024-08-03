Midland Knocks off Arkansas, 5-1

August 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Hogan Windish homered in the opening inning but the Midland RockHounds scored five unanswered runs the rest of the way, beating the Arkansas Travelers, 5-1 on Saturday night in front of 7,055 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The RockHounds used two pitchers, both making their team doubts. Mason Barnett, just acquired by the A's organization in a trade, worked five innings for the win and then Chen Zhuang, recently promoted to Double-A, threw the final four innings to earn a save. Midland outhit Arkansas in the game, seven to four.

Moments That Mattered

* Down a run, Arkansas tried a double steal of second and home in the bottom of the fourth but the runner going home was thrown out to end the inning.

* Midland made the Travs pay for a hit by pitch and a walk in the fifth inning when Henry Bolte hit a three-run home run.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, H, 4 K

* LHP Garrett Davila: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* The homer by Windish was his first at Dickey-Stephens Park.

* Ben Ramirez had his seven game hitting streak snapped.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 3.57) making the start. Bluey is at the Ballpark to meet and greet with fans and kids run the bases after the game. It is also Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

