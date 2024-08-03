Matthews & Espinosa Power Hooks Over Amarillo

August 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Brice Matthews and Rolando Espinosa belted home runs Saturday night as the Hooks rolled to a 9-5 triumph against Amarillo before 5,335 fans at Whataburger Field.

Matthews connected on his 12th long ball of the season, a two-run tater off the batter's eye in the third. Of his six Double-A homers, five have been hit in the last 15 games.

Hooks starter Joey Mancini struck out seven against one walk and two hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Mancini, who retired the first 10 in order Saturday night, has permitted only one earned run over his last four appearances, covering 19.1 frames.

Jose Fleury earned his first Double-A win by breezing nine batters over the final four innings. Fleury and Mancini teamed to strike out 16, matching the Hooks single-game standard.

After Amarillo cut it to a 5-3 contest, the Hooks sent nine to bat while scoring four runs in the seventh. Colin Barber notched the key swing, a two-run single into right field.

All nine of Corpus Christi's runs were scored with two outs.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.